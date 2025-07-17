× Expand Photo submitted 2025/26 Season KY Monthly & KY Living - 3 CeCe Teneal's Divas of Soul

CeCe Teneal's Divas of Soul at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Take a ride on the “Midnight Train to Georgia” over “River Deep, Mountain High” while award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal delivers you the “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” you deserve in DIVAS OF SOUL, a one-of-a-kind concert event! This spectacular celebration of fifty years of chart-topping music from artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and more has wowed audiences worldwide, featuring hits from the disco era to Motown/R&B and pop.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org