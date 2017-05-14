Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel

Spend quality time with your mom this Mother’s Day, May 14, over a one-of-a-kind meal at the historic Brown Hotel. To honor all special women, both the English Grill and J. Graham’s Café will serve menus full of delicious items sure to make her feel extra loved. For more information or to make reservations, please call 502-583-1234.

For a fine dining experience, head to the English Grill where diners can pick one plated entrée of filet of beef au poivre, roasted swordfish or Maple Leaf Farms Duck and enjoy a multitude of sides including chilled mint melon soup, black bean salad, shrimp cocktail, oysters on the half shell, and a charcuterie and cheese display. Various desserts will be served on the Viennese table. The cost is $69 per adult, or $22 for children ages 4 to 12, plus tax and gratuity. Children under 4 eat free. Seating available at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

