Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel

to Google Calendar - Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel - 2017-05-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel - 2017-05-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel - 2017-05-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel - 2017-05-14 11:00:00

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel 

Spend quality time with your mom this Mother’s Day, May 14, over a one-of-a-kind meal at the historic Brown Hotel. To honor all special women, both the English Grill and J. Graham’s Café will serve menus full of delicious items sure to make her feel extra loved. For more information or to make reservations, please call 502-583-1234.

For a fine dining experience, head to the English Grill where diners can pick one plated entrée of filet of beef au poivre, roasted swordfish or Maple Leaf Farms Duck and enjoy a multitude of sides including chilled mint melon soup, black bean salad, shrimp cocktail, oysters on the half shell, and a charcuterie and cheese display. Various desserts will be served on the Viennese table. The cost is $69 per adult, or $22 for children ages 4 to 12, plus tax and gratuity. Children under 4 eat free. Seating available at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

For more information or to make reservations, call 502-583-1234.

Info

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

502-583-1234

to Google Calendar - Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel - 2017-05-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel - 2017-05-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel - 2017-05-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Brown Hotel - 2017-05-14 11:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™