Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing at this fun-filled day of hands-on activities. Learn about the Apollo missions and the history of space travel in the Farish planetarium. Watch rocket launches by the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. Experience life-sized hero puppets with Squallis Puppeteers. Take a ride on the SPINtron from Newton's Attic and create your own moon alien in the Maker Space.

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
859.252.5222
