The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing at this fun-filled day of hands-on activities. Learn about the Apollo missions and the history of space travel in the Farish planetarium. Watch rocket launches by the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. Experience life-sized hero puppets with Squallis Puppeteers. Take a ride on the SPINtron from Newton's Attic and create your own moon alien in the Maker Space.
For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org