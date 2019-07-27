Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing at the Living Arts and Science Center

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing at this fun-filled day of hands-on activities. Learn about the Apollo missions and the history of space travel in the Farish planetarium. Watch rocket launches by the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. Experience life-sized hero puppets with Squallis Puppeteers. Take a ride on the SPINtron from Newton's Attic and create your own moon alien in the Maker Space.

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org