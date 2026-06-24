Celebrate America 250 Revolutionary War in a Trunk at McCracken County Public Library

led by Geoff Baggett, Kentucky writer and Revolutionary War historianThursday July 16, 2026 5:30-6:30 PM. Co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities

Geoff Baggett, Kentucky writer and Revolutionary War historian, brings an old wooden trunk full of interesting items and military equipment from the Revolutionary War period. His presentation utilizes reproductions of 18th century weaponry, camp tools and equipment, clothing, toys, personal hygiene items, and other everyday necessities.

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net