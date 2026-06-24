Celebrate America 250 Revolutionary War in a Trunk

to

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Celebrate America 250 Revolutionary War in a Trunk at McCracken County Public Library  

led by Geoff Baggett, Kentucky writer and Revolutionary War historianThursday July 16, 2026 5:30-6:30 PM. Co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities 

Geoff Baggett, Kentucky writer and Revolutionary War historian, brings an old wooden trunk full of interesting items and military equipment from the Revolutionary War period. His presentation utilizes reproductions of 18th century weaponry, camp tools and equipment, clothing, toys, personal hygiene items, and other everyday necessities. 

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
to
Google Calendar - Celebrate America 250 Revolutionary War in a Trunk - 2026-07-16 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate America 250 Revolutionary War in a Trunk - 2026-07-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Celebrate America 250 Revolutionary War in a Trunk - 2026-07-16 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Celebrate America 250 Revolutionary War in a Trunk - 2026-07-16 18:30:00 ical