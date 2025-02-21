Celebrating 50 Years of Lexington Ballet with Ben Sollee

Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:30PMSaturday, February 22, 2025 at 2:00PMSaturday, February 22, 2025 at 7:30PMCelebrate 50 years of Lexington Ballet with a star-studded evening of local Lexingtonian artists. Listen to the swooning sounds of Emmy award-winning Ben Sollee and watch the dancers of Lexington Ballet in world premieres by Lexington Ballet’s Artistic Director Eric Trope and Patrick Garr, recently seen in Broadway’s Hamilton. Experience the vibrant art work by Wylie Caudill, the official artist of the 150th Kentucky Derby.

lexingtonballet.org

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com