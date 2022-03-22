× Expand Bellarmine University Flyer for "Celebrating Ed Hamilton: His Life"

Celebrating Ed Hamilton: His Life at The Frazier History Museum

This event will be an intimate night at the Frazier History Museum talking with sculptor Ed about his life, growing up in Louisville on Walnut Street, what and who shaped him into the artist he has become, and a revelation that changed his life. Ed’s wife Bernadette and their daughter Kendra will share stories and discuss Ed’s impact on our community and beyond. You’ll also hear from several special guests, some of Ed’s contemporaries, as well as those he has mentored, who have an inside glimpse of why he’s an American treasure. Join us as we raise a glass to Ed Hamilton.

Moderators are Andy Treinen and Rachel Platt.

Ticket includes one free drink and light hors d’oeuvres.

Admission: $38 non-members • $32 contributor level members and up

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Gallery Access: 6 – 7 p.m.

Program: 7 – 8:30 p.m.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org