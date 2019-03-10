Women’s History Month Program: Celebrating Newly Elected African American Women Leaders

Panelists will include Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton and Louisville Metro Council members Keisha Dorsey, Donna Purvis and Paula McCraney.

The UofL College of Arts and Sciences’ international, diversity and engagement programs office is offering the free, public forums in partnership with the Yearlings at the civic club’s 4309 W. Broadway location. The series, part of the Signature Partnership Initiative, seeks to bring faculty and the public together to share expertise, discuss issues and forge common bonds.

The events run 4-6 p.m. on Sundays from September through April.

Established in 1951, the Yearlings Club Inc. includes representatives from corporate, government and private organizations. The club is devoted to promoting civic responsibility, community service and leadership development.

For more information, contact Clest Lanier at 502-852-3042 or cvlani01@louisville.edu.