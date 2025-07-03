Celebrating the Black Experience Exhibit

This exhibit celebrates the contributions of people of African descent through the visual arts, celebrates the rich legacy of Black artists, and highlights the transformative impact of Black art in our struggle against oppression and racism.

Artists were invited to submit works that reflect the diverse environments and traditions contributing to the fabric of the Black experience. Underrepresented imagery expressing joy, sorrow, love, creativity and truth-telling is examined within the Black aesthetic.

The fourth annual Celebrating the Black Experience exhibit, presented by the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (KCAAH), includes artists from all over Kentucky, and some from Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Zimbabwe. Media includes fiber art, wood sculpture, textiles, copper, acrylic and oil paintings, drawings, and mixed media work with innovative materials.

Through a partnership with the Kentucky Arts Council, 20 participating artists allow their works to travel from July to December 2025. Kentuckians all over are invited to explore this outstanding collection, be inspired by it, and join in celebrating the Black experience.

July 3-Aug. 5, 2025

Gateway Regional Arts Center

Aug. 8-26, 2025

SKyPAC (Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center)

Sep. 2-21, 2025

Hazard Community and Technical College, Stephens Library

Sep. 24-Nov. 1, 2025

Berea Arts Council

Nov. 5-Dec. 15, 2025

Kentucky State University

For more information, please call 502-892-3115 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov/exhibits/celebrating-black-experience/