Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky at The Frazier Museum

Music is an art form that transcends boundaries. A popular song can cross national, racial, social, and economic lines to become part of a greater common culture.

Kentucky is often credited for its role in the development of bluegrass music, but the state has produced seminal figures in nearly every significant movement in American music from ragtime to country, folk to blues, jazz to R&B and classic rock to hip hop.

This exhibit is a celebration of the rich, mostly untold, tale of Kentucky music. The Bluegrass state deserves a place on the American music pantheon along with Mississippi, Louisiana, and all the other celebrated musical capitals.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org