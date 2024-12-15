Celebration of Song 2024 at The Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

We invite you to help make the 2024 Celebration of Song, presented by Alltech and friends, the most magical one yet.

Alltech’s annual holiday gift to the community since 2006, Celebration of Song features the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre and winners of the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition. The event is complimentary and open to the public, showcasing the sounds of the season – from traditional carols to popular Christmas music.

For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit kyhorsepark.com

