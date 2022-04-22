× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Celebrity Curtain Call in the Enchanted Castle

Celebrity Curtain Call at Lexington Children's Theatre

On Friday, April 22nd, 2022, Lexington Children’s Theatre (LCT) will host its twelfth annual Celebrity Curtain Call event, our fundraiser that helps support our mission of providing imaginative and compelling theatre experiences for children and families throughout the Commonwealth. Celebrity Curtain Call begins with a cocktail hour with drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. After cocktail hour, our guests venture into the theatre where they are treated to a show featuring a cast comprised of local celebrities including business leaders, media personalities, public officials, and civic advocates from throughout Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org/special-events/curtain-call/