Celtic Angels Christmas

Celtic Angels Christmas will be captivating audiences of all ages with the magic of Christmas in an awe inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal and Irish favorites along with spectacular world class champion Irish dancing. Celtic Angels Christmas features the beautiful vocal quintet Sheeva. The Sheeva members Victoria Kenny, Megan Cassidy, Rachel Smyth, Eimear McCarthy and Karen Tynan all hail from Ireland. Combined with the stunning dance routines of the Celtic Knight Dancers featuring Patrick Oâ€™Mahoney of Riverdance; this family show is a holiday celebration of Christmas in Ireland. You will experience Celtic Christmas songs including Christmas in Killarney, The Wexford Carol, Once upon a Time in Ireland and Oichie Chiuin (Silent Night) sung in Gaelic the native language of the Celts. Christmas classics will include It Came upon the Midnight Clear, O Holy Night and I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day. Celebrate the many moods of Christmas with this wonderful production for the holiday season.

Tickets: $10, $25, $30, $35, $40, $45

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com