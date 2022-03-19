Celtic Celebrations: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Rediscover the magic and music of the Emerald Isle as Jeff Reed and Orchestra Kentucky welcome Tennessee’s premier traditional Irish band, Four Leaf Peat.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
