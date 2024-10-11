Celtic Thunder at RiverPark Center

"Odyssey," a new show from internationally acclaimed group Celtic Thunder, is a fascinating exploration of Irish music and culture, firmly grounded in the ensemble's impressive history, while ambitiously forging new paths. The word 'Odyssey' implies a significant journey, and that's precisely what audiences are invited on - a sweeping voyage through the heartlands of traditional Irish music, the rhythmic pulse of contemporary Irish music, and the innovative original arrangements that are emblematic of Celtic Thunder's unique sound.

For more information, please call 270-687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/