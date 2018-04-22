Celtic Woman at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Celtic Woman at the Carson Center

Celebrating Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, Celtic Woman combines finest musical talent with epic stage productions to present a unique, inspiring live experience. From the debut, Celtic Woman has touched the hearts of a huge global audience. Now, with Homecoming, Celtic Woman brings the next chapter of an extraordinary musical journey. It’s a universal celebration of life. It’s traditional, it’s contemporary. It’s yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Continuing its remarkable legacy of introducing some of Ireland’s most talented singers and musicians onto the world stage, the Grammy winning group Celtic Woman --featuring the angelic voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and the breathtaking Celtic violinist Tara McNeill, accompanied by a full ensemble of musicians and dancers -- will embark on a four month tour. 

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
