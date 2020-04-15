Celtic Woman at the Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace 625 4th Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
World famous all-female musical ensemble Celtic Woman gives a concert in our city! If you like Celtic folk, and classical crossover, this show is for you. Most recent girls' album "The Magic of Christmas" was released in October 2019. Celtic Woman consists of Máiréad Carlin, Megan Walsh, Chloë Agnew, and Tara McNeill.
For more information call (502) 583-4555 or visit louisvillepalace.com