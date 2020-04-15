Celtic Woman at the Louisville Palace

Louisville Palace 625 4th Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Celtic Woman at the Louisville Palace

World famous all-female musical ensemble Celtic Woman gives a concert in our city! If you like Celtic folk, and classical crossover, this show is for you. Most recent girls' album "The Magic of Christmas" was released in October 2019. Celtic Woman consists of Máiréad Carlin, Megan Walsh, Chloë Agnew, and Tara McNeill.

Get Tickets: https://www.soundchronicle.com/tickets/Celtic_Woman_Louisville_KY_2020-04-15_19-00?tid=5e3f45274df7d

For more information call (502) 583-4555  or visit louisvillepalace.com

Louisville Palace 625 4th Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
