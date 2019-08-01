Census 101: From A-Z and all Letters In-Between
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Aug 1, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Led by Mark J. Wattier, Partnership Specialist for the Jackson Purchase
Wattier will discuss how the U. S. Census Bureau will count “everyone, once, in the right place!”
For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net
