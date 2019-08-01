Census 101: From A-Z and all Letters In-Between

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Census 101: From A-Z and all Letters In-Between

Census 101: From A-Z and all Letters In-Between

Aug 1, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Led by Mark J. Wattier, Partnership Specialist for the Jackson Purchase

Wattier will discuss how the U. S. Census Bureau will count “everyone, once, in the right place!”

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
2704422510
