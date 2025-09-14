× Expand Laura Mentor Musicks Company Logo

Center for Old Music in the New World Presents: It's Instrumental

The Center for Old Music in the New World presents It's Instrumental: The Musicians of Musick's Company. This concert of early music will be on Sunday, September 14th, at 4:00 pm at Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Dr., Lexington KY.

For more information call (502) 241-4618 visit centerforoldmusic.org