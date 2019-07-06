Central Kentucky Concert Band Event at The Arboretum
The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy an evening of the patriotic music at The Arboretum
Time 7:00 pm
Cost Free
For more information call (859) 257-6955 or visit http://arboretum.ca.uky.edu
Kids & Family, Outdoor