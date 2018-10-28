Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener

to Google Calendar - Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener - 2018-10-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener - 2018-10-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener - 2018-10-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener - 2018-10-28 19:00:00

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener

CKYO opens its 71st season with a concert featuring the four classical ensembles of CKYO. This concert will feature performances by: the Preparatory String Orchestra conducted by Nancy Campbell and Anna Hess; the Repertory Orchestra conducted by Nancy Campbell and Lois Wiggins; and the Concert and Symphony Orchestras conducted by CKYO Music Director Marcello Cormio. The concert's exciting conclusion will be the Symphony Orchestra's performance of Beethoven's famous Symphony No. 5.

Saturday, October 28 | 5PM

$13 | $10 for seniors, $8 for students  

For more information visit ckyo.org

Info
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
859.254.0796
to Google Calendar - Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener - 2018-10-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener - 2018-10-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener - 2018-10-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener - 2018-10-28 19:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

October 25, 2018

Friday

October 26, 2018

Saturday

October 27, 2018

Sunday

October 28, 2018

Monday

October 29, 2018

Tuesday

October 30, 2018

Wednesday

October 31, 2018

Submit Yours