Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras Season Opener

CKYO opens its 71st season with a concert featuring the four classical ensembles of CKYO. This concert will feature performances by: the Preparatory String Orchestra conducted by Nancy Campbell and Anna Hess; the Repertory Orchestra conducted by Nancy Campbell and Lois Wiggins; and the Concert and Symphony Orchestras conducted by CKYO Music Director Marcello Cormio. The concert's exciting conclusion will be the Symphony Orchestra's performance of Beethoven's famous Symphony No. 5.

Saturday, October 28 | 5PM

$13 | $10 for seniors, $8 for students

For more information visit ckyo.org