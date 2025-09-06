× Expand Midway Art Studios Join in on this ghostly fun!

Ceramic Tea Light Ghost at Midway Art Studios

Bring your creativity and your level of spooky to Midway Art Studio on Saturday, Sept. 6th from 10:00-12:00, for a unique experience to play in the clay with me. In this two hour class you will be provided with all the materials and instruction to hand build and glaze two ghostie. These fun little spooks can be used as tea lights, incense burners, or whatever your heart desires. I will take all your creations back to my studio to clear glaze and fire them. They will be returned to the Midway studio for an arranged pick-up in three weeks.

This class will include a coffee bar to help get those creative juices flowing.

Tickets are limited for this event, so don't miss out. Call a friend and sign up today! The cost of the class is $75.00 per persons.

For more information visit Facebook: Midway Art Studio