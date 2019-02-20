Ceramics by Wayne Ferguson at Campbellsville University

Wayne Ferguson will have a display of ceramics at Campbellsville University's The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, through March 14.

Everyone is invited to attend the exhibit.

Ferguson is a ceramics artist and social critic.

His exhibitions span over 50 years and are extensive. His most recent exhibit was a solo showing of ceramics and drawings at the Ohr Okeefe Museum in Biloxi, Miss.

There will be a reception held in The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery on Thursday, March 14 from 3:30 pm until 5 pm.

