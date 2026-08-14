Cerus Quartet at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Glema Center for the Arts 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 6 Cerus Quartet

Emerging as one of the most compelling chamber ensembles of their generation, the Cerus Quartet is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic and versatile sound of the saxophone quartet. With a repertoire spanning contemporary compositions and transcriptions of classical masterworks, the quartet seeks to establish the saxophone quartet as a leading voice in 21st-century classical music. Their mission is driven by diverse, engaging programming and innovative visual elements that captivate audiences.

Tickets: $20 | Youth tickets (under 18 years old) Free

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org