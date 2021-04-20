VIRTUAL----- Ché Rhodes: Journeys of Glass in the Commonwealth

Ché Rhodes: Journeys of Glass in the Commonwealth

Ché Rhodes: Journeys of Glass in the Commonwealth: Commencements, Continuations, and Completions

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

6 pm EST via Zoom Webinar

Ché Rhodes received his MFA from Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Formerly, he was an assistant professor and Head of Glass Art at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Currently he is an Associate Professor and Head of Studio Glass at the University of Louisville, Allen R. Hite Art Institute. He is a former member of the Glass Art Society Board of Directors, and a current member of the Penland School of Crafts Board of Trustees. He has demonstrated at the 2006, 2010, and 2015 Glass Art Society Conferences and has been an instructor at the Penland School of Craft, Penland, NC, the Studio of the Corning Museum of Glass, Corning, NY, Pilchuck Glass School, Stanwood, WA; UrbanGlass, Brooklyn, NY, and at Scuola del Vetro: Abate Zanetti, in Venice, Italy.

Free and open to all, but space is limited.

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org