× Expand 2024 Chainsaw Showdown 2024 Chainsaw Showdown

Chainsaw Showdown at Mahr Park Arboretum

Get ready for a thrilling display of artistry as the Chainsaw Showdown comes to Madisonville! The FREE event, set to take place in Mahr Park Arboretum as part of the Harvest Fest, is the newest addition to the annual fall event.

From September 27th to September 28th, spectators will have the opportunity to see the artistry of six top carvers from across the U.S. as they transform raw logs into unbelievable works of art. Each carver will carve three pieces daily, for a total of 36 handmade masterpieces.

The highlight of the Chainsaw Showdown will be the highly anticipated auction at 3 pm on Saturday, September 28th. All 36 handcrafted sculptures will be showcased, providing the public a chance to take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece from the showdown.

In addition to the Chainsaw Showdown, the Harvest Fest at Mahr Park Arboretum will offer activities and attractions for all ages to enjoy. From local vendors offering unique wares to a delicious array of seasonal food selections.

Experience the artistry and excitement of live carving demonstrations at the Chainsaw Showdown and take home a piece of your own! Mark your calendars for September 27th and 28th. The 2-day event and parking are free. Food and merchandise will be available for purchase.

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/2024-chainsaw-showdown-coming-to-madisonville-ky/?olink=%2Fnews%2F&otitle=News&otx=102