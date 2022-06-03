× Expand Chamber Golf Classic 2022 Chamber Golf Classic 2022

Chamber Golf Classic 2022 in Madisonville

Golf with your friends! Join us for a fun day out on the green during our annual Golf Classic. FREE breakfast, lunch, snacks, beverages (and libations), PLUS the chance to win prizes on every hole as well as overall team prizes.

4-player team: $360

For more information call 270.821.3435 or visit hopkinschamber.com