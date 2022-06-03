Chamber Golf Classic 2022 in Madisonville
Madisonville Country Club & Golf Course 105 Country Club Lane, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Chamber Golf Classic 2022 in Madisonville
Golf with your friends! Join us for a fun day out on the green during our annual Golf Classic. FREE breakfast, lunch, snacks, beverages (and libations), PLUS the chance to win prizes on every hole as well as overall team prizes.
4-player team: $360
For more information call 270.821.3435 or visit hopkinschamber.com
Business & Career, Charity & Fundraisers, Sports