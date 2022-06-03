Chamber Golf Classic 2022 in Madisonville

Madisonville Country Club & Golf Course 105 Country Club Lane, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Chamber Golf Classic 2022 in Madisonville

Golf with your friends! Join us for a fun day out on the green during our annual Golf Classic. FREE breakfast, lunch, snacks, beverages (and libations), PLUS the chance to win prizes on every hole as well as overall team prizes.

4-player team: $360

For more information call 270.821.3435 or visit hopkinschamber.com

Info

Madisonville Country Club & Golf Course 105 Country Club Lane, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Business & Career, Charity & Fundraisers, Sports
270.821.3435
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Chamber Golf Classic 2022 in Madisonville - 2022-06-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chamber Golf Classic 2022 in Madisonville - 2022-06-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chamber Golf Classic 2022 in Madisonville - 2022-06-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chamber Golf Classic 2022 in Madisonville - 2022-06-03 00:00:00 ical