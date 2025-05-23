Chamber Music Festival at Shaker Village

The 17th annual Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass returns to the Village, May 23-25 for performances throughout the weekend. ⁠⁠The festival features world-renown artists from New York's The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in the Meadowview Barn performing classical arrangements. This year also features David Serkin Ludwig, Dean of Music at The Juilliard School.

For more information call 859.734.5411 or visit shakervillageky.org