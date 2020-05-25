Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass at Shaker Village

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass at Shaker Village 

Spend the weekend with world-acclaimed chamber musicians from New York’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS). Now in its thirteenth year, and as seen on PBS’s Live From Lincoln Center, the Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass is a Central Kentucky cultural destination.

Join CMS Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han for special performances in the Meadow View Barn at 11:00 am and 5:00 pm on both the Saturday and Sunday of the weekend.

Chamber music enthusiasts will enjoy two educational lectures, led by a representative from Lincoln Center, that explore the history of each piece of music in the festival.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg, Ky. is located just 40 minutes away from Lexington, and 80 minutes outside of Louisville.

For more information call (859) 734-5411  or visit shakervillageky.org

View Map
