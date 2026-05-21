Oxmoor Farm International Chamber Music Festiva

Musicians from the United States, Europe and Canada will gather in Louisville for the fifth annual Oxmoor Farm International Chamber Music Festival, a three-day celebration of world-class chamber music set in the intimate 10,000-volume library of historic Oxmoor Farm.

Taking place June 4–7, the festival will feature acclaimed artists from organizations including the Houston Symphony Orchestra, Düsseldorf Symphony Orchestra and Cleveland Institute of Music performing works by Mozart, Bach, Ravel, Dvořák, Shostakovich and Amy Beach.

In addition to evening performances, the festival includes:

A free educational concert and instrument “petting zoo” for students

Optional bourbon and chocolate and bourbon and cigar tastings

A gala dinner catered by Chef Joshua Moore of Volare Italian Ristorante, with guests seated alongside the musicians

The festival offers a unique intersection of music, history and Kentucky hospitality, all within one of the state’s most remarkable private libraries.

For more information visit moorfarm.org/festivals/