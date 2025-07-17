Chamber Music Recital: Evren Ozel, Piano at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Neda Navaee
Pianist Evren Ozel
American pianist Evren Ozel has established himself as a musician of “refined restraint” (Third Coast Review), combining fluent virtuosity with probing, thoughtful interpretations. Ozel is currently a candidate in New England Conservatory’s prestigious and highly exclusive Artist Diploma program.
The audience will be seated onstage for this performance.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org