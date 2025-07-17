Chamber Music Recital: Evren Ozel, Piano at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

to

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Chamber Music Recital: Evren Ozel, Piano at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

American pianist Evren Ozel has established himself as a musician of “refined restraint” (Third Coast Review), combining fluent virtuosity with probing, thoughtful interpretations. Ozel is currently a candidate in New England Conservatory’s prestigious and highly exclusive Artist Diploma program.

The audience will be seated onstage for this performance.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270.821.2787
to
