Chamber Music Recital: Leland Ko, Cello at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

to

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Cellist Leland Ko has been described as someone with “disarming charisma” by the South Florida Classical Review and has performed as a soloist and a chamber musician in venues across America and abroad. Ko is an alum of Princeton University, the Julliard School, and the New England Conservatory.

The audience will be seated onstage for this performance.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270.821.2787
