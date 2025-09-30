Chamber Music Recital: Leland Ko, Cello at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
to
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Tam Photography
2025/26 Season KY Monthly & KY Living - 8
Cellist Leland Ko
Chamber Music Recital: Leland Ko, Cello at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Cellist Leland Ko has been described as someone with “disarming charisma” by the South Florida Classical Review and has performed as a soloist and a chamber musician in venues across America and abroad. Ko is an alum of Princeton University, the Julliard School, and the New England Conservatory.
The audience will be seated onstage for this performance.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org