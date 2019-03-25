Chamber Orchestra Kremlin at The Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Tickets: Adults:$35

Students: $12

Founded in 1991, the orchestra, comprised of some of Russia’s finest young string players, has carved a niche for itself under the creative baton of its founder and music director Misha Rachlevsky. Whether it is the highly-acclaimed CDs or its mesmerizing concerts, Chamber Orchestra Kremlin’s warmth and high energy create addictive performances that stay with listeners long after the last note has been played.

About half of nearly 2,000 concerts the orchestra has performed to date have taken place in Moscow, the rest were played on tours in 25 countries in North and South America, Europe and the Far East. The orchestra’s discography of over 30 CDs has received widespread international acclaim, such as the Diapason d’Or award in France, Critics Choice in London’s Gramophone, Critics Choice in The New York Times, and Record of the Year award in Hong Kong.

The signature quality of the orchestra is the depth and variety of its repertoire — over 1000 compositions from early baroque to works written on commission from Misha Rachlevsky and the orchestra by composers from Russia, Europe and the USA.  The orchestra prides itself in offering interesting and often unique programs, not only for its home audience, but on tour as well.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
