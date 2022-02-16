Championship Tractor Pull at the Kentucky Exposition Center

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Times and Admission:

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7:00 p.m.

$40, $30, $10

Thursday, Feb. 17, 7:00 p.m.

$40, $30, $10

Friday, Feb. 18, 7:00 p.m.

$45, $35, $15

Saturday, Feb. 19, noon

$40, $30, $10

Saturday, Feb. 19, 7:00 p.m.

$45, $35, $25

For more information call (502) 367-5000 or visit champpull.org

