Channeling Grimm at Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students age 14-18

Check website for showtimes.

Get ready to laugh, gasp, and cheer as the Grimm Brothers' fairy tales hit the small screen like you’ve never seen before! "Channeling Grimm" is a one-of-a-kind production that flips traditional fairy tales into a wildly creative mix of TV-inspired fun. From a "Project Runway"-style competition called “Project Ballgown” to a soap opera starring the Frog Prince, and even a "Law and Order" twist on classic tales, this show is packed with humor, surprises, and plenty of heart. It’s a night of entertainment that brings fairy tales into the modern age with a delightful dash of satire.

This inventive show is performed by the talented teens of Spotlight Acting School under the direction of Jazzlyn Threlkeld. Perfect for audiences of all ages, "Channeling Grimm" delivers a fresh take on familiar stories in a format that’s as flexible as it is funny. Don’t miss this enchanting experience—grab your tickets now and join us for a night of unforgettable storytelling!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com