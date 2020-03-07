Character Carvings Demonstration at Kentucky Artisan Center

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Character Carvings Demonstrated by Bruce Jones

On Saturday, March 7, Bruce Jones, of Paris, will demonstrate his woodcarving techniques. Woodcarvings vary with the person doing the carving, and Jones likes to carve characters. Character carvings usually depict a distinct or imaginary individual and can be colored with paints, inks or detailed with a wood burning tool.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov