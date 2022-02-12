× Expand Charcuterie Board CREATE YOUR OWN

Charcuterie Board Workshop at Honeybear Farms

This workshop will be taught by local charcuterie board creator- Courtnie Simpson and owner of Keeping it Charcuterie! She will even be using local honey from Honeybear Farms! This is such a fun date or hangout idea, you don't want to miss it!

$75/person– includes all supplies and expert techniques in crafting!

Located at the Honey Depot**LIMITED AVAILABILITY** Must purchase ahead of time!

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13065/t/tickets