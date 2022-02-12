Charcuterie Board Workshop at Honeybear Farms
to
Honeybear Farms 14005 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Charcuterie Board
CREATE YOUR OWN
Charcuterie Board Workshop at Honeybear Farms
This workshop will be taught by local charcuterie board creator- Courtnie Simpson and owner of Keeping it Charcuterie! She will even be using local honey from Honeybear Farms! This is such a fun date or hangout idea, you don't want to miss it!
$75/person– includes all supplies and expert techniques in crafting!
Located at the Honey Depot**LIMITED AVAILABILITY** Must purchase ahead of time!
For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13065/t/tickets