Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery
Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
The 2024 Charity Chili Cook-Off winners show off their trophies. Teams are invited to enter for prize money and bragging rights.
Wilderness Trail is hosting the eighth annual Charity Chili Cook-Off to benefit Danville Kiwanis' programs for youth and senior citizens.
For more information call 859-402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family