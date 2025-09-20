× Expand Emily Toadvine The 2024 Charity Chili Cook-Off winners show off their trophies. Teams are invited to enter for prize money and bragging rights.

Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Wilderness Trail is hosting the eighth annual Charity Chili Cook-Off to benefit Danville Kiwanis' programs for youth and senior citizens.

For more information call 859-402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com