Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Wilderness Trail is hosting the eighth annual Charity Chili Cook-Off to benefit Danville Kiwanis' programs for youth and senior citizens.

For more information call 859-402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com

