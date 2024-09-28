Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery

to

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Wilderness Trail will host the seventh annual Charity Chili Cook-Off to benefit the Danville Kiwanis programs for youth and senior citizens. For a $10 tasting ticket, guests can vote on their favorite chili and judges also select the winners. The family-friendly event features live music by Travis and J2 Bad and free horse and wagon rides. Cooks may enter for $25.

For more information call 8594028707 or visit on Facebook: Wilderness Trail Distillery

Info

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
8594028707
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery - 2024-09-28 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery - 2024-09-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery - 2024-09-28 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery - 2024-09-28 11:00:00 ical