Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
The 2023 winners of the Charity Chili Cook-Off display their trophies.
Charity Chili Cook-Off at Wilderness Trail Distillery
Wilderness Trail will host the seventh annual Charity Chili Cook-Off to benefit the Danville Kiwanis programs for youth and senior citizens. For a $10 tasting ticket, guests can vote on their favorite chili and judges also select the winners. The family-friendly event features live music by Travis and J2 Bad and free horse and wagon rides. Cooks may enter for $25.
For more information call 8594028707 or visit on Facebook: Wilderness Trail Distillery