Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church

to Google Calendar - Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church - 2019-10-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church - 2019-10-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church - 2019-10-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church - 2019-10-03 11:00:00

Downtown Danville Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church

Visit historic Danville, KY to enjoy a benefit luncheon for select charities. Lunch from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.Thurs,Oct 3 prepared and served by by the Trinity Episcopal Church Women ( ECW) of Danville

It is a buffet that includes the choice of

1 of 3 sandwiches

1 of 4 soups

1 of 5 salads

1 of many desserts and beverage

It is Dine -In or Carry-out

at Trinity Episcopal Church,320 W Main St.

For more information call (859) 209-2045.

Info

Downtown Danville Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
859-209-2045
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church - 2019-10-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church - 2019-10-03 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church - 2019-10-03 11:00:00 iCalendar - Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church - 2019-10-03 11:00:00