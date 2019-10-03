Charity Luncheon at Trinity Episcopal Church
Downtown Danville Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Visit historic Danville, KY to enjoy a benefit luncheon for select charities. Lunch from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.Thurs,Oct 3 prepared and served by by the Trinity Episcopal Church Women ( ECW) of Danville
It is a buffet that includes the choice of
1 of 3 sandwiches
1 of 4 soups
1 of 5 salads
1 of many desserts and beverage
It is Dine -In or Carry-out
at Trinity Episcopal Church,320 W Main St.
For more information call (859) 209-2045.
Downtown Danville Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
