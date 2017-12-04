Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of selfless giving. Ebenezer Scrooge, a most unrepentant, miserly fellow, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own Christmases: Past, Present, and Future.

This fully staged musical adaption of Dicken’s work is a timeless, classic filled with lush costumes, stunning sets, music, and dance featuring veteran Broadway actors.

With beloved traditional carols of the season included, and Tiny Tim tugging at your heart, A Christmas Carol is an enchanting way to begin the holiday festivities. The performance has become an annual tradition at the Lancaster Grand Theatre!

Tickets: $30, $35, $40, $45, $50, $60

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com