Charley Brown Christmas at The Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage at The Carson Center

Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story and featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi,  A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is a present that the whole family can enjoy!

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270.450.4444
