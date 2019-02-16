Charlie Cox Runs With Scissors at the Star Theatre

When Charlie Cox, a middle-aged editor, learns that he has the incurable, degenerative condition known as Lou Gehrig's disease, he gets in his car and starts driving. He soon finds himself in the Arizona desert, where he uncharacteristically picks up a hitchhiker, a sarcastic, impatient guy named Wally, who happens to be his own personal death emissary. As Wally urges him to get it over with, lovely, sexy Kiki enters the picture wearing dark glasses since "love is blind." Wally is infuriated when love blossoms between Charlie and the widow Nell, and the ensuing battle between Death and Love teaches Charlie the importance of living life to the fullest.

​

Written by Michael McKeever

Directed by Tracy Wariner and Hannah England

​

Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Rated: PG-13

Tickets: $9 all seats (tax included).

For more information call (270) 866-7827 or visit startheater.org