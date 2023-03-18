Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Lexington Children's Theatre

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Greetings to you, the lucky finder of this Golden Ticket, from Mr. Willy Wonka! As you may have heard, my marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory is re-opening after many years... and you are one of the wondrously lucky few who will get to see inside its glorious walls! I am preparing fantastic surprises for you that will entrance, delight, intrigue, astonish, and perplex you beyond measure. Don’t be late! Please bring your Golden Ticket, at least one family member to look after you, and a heaping spoonful of Creativity and Imagination. Incredible things are in store for you here at the Wonka Chocolate Factory!  

Based on the book by Roald Dahl Dramatized by Richard R. George 

Best enjoyed by ages 6 and up 

Location: The Larry and Vivian Snipes Main Stage 

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

