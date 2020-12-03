Chase Rice at Owensboro Sports Center

Chase Rice will perform a live acoustic concert on Thursday, December 3 at 7:30PM.

With over 1.6 million albums sold and more than 1.1 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond – but he genuinely sees new release The Album Part I as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it. With songs such as lead single “Lonely If You Are” featuring sleek rhymes over heartland six strings and keys mixed with EDM-laced drama, The Album Part I is the same gravely-voiced Chase Rice fans first fell in love with years ago – but better. Freer. Unbeholden and uninhibited, somehow capable of evoking Chris LeDoux and The Chronic, campfire singalongs and stadium anthems, all at once.

The project follows his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, released with Broken Bow Records in 2017 and featuring two-week chart-topper “Eyes On You” – Rice’s first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career with nearly 350 million streams and counting. Lambs & Lions followed Ignite the Night, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits; “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” After supporting Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival stadium tour, Rice has consistently sold out 2,500-3,000 seat venues on his own headlining tours, plus served as direct support on the Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018.

Attendees will need to stay in their seats unless using the restroom or purchasing merchandise or food/beverage.

Masks or facial coverings are required unless eating and drinking while in your seat.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue.

Capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

Seating has been assigned in groups of 1,2,3,4,5, or 6 seats. Each group must be purchased in its entirety.

Social distancing line ques will be marked for concessions, ticketing, and merchandise.

Doors will open 1.5 hours prior to show to allow for more time to get in and find your seats.

Pre-event emails will be sent out closer to concert date with further instructions on more safety protocols on entering/exiting the building.

Tickets are $32, $59, $69 and $99 and will go on sale on Wednesday, November 4 at 10am. Event parking will be $10 in the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot. Tickets and parking passes will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com or at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

For more information call (270) 687-8330 or visit OwensboroSportscenter.com