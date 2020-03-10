Che Malambo at Norton Center for the Arts

Presenting a thrilling, percussive dance and music spectacle, Che Malambo’s work celebrates the unique South American gaucho tradition. The Argentine-based company excites audiences through precise footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming of the bombos, and singing and whirling boleadoras. Danced solely by men, the Malambo began in the 17th century as competitive duels that would challenge skills of agility, strength, and dexterity. Che Malambo brings these fiery traditions and virtuosic dancing to the contemporary stage for an exhilarating and entertaining show that is perfect for the entire family.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com