Cheers & Beers- Here's to 2 YEARS!! at Duggers Bar

Join Duggers as they celebrate being open 2 years with their official Ribbon Cutting at 5 pm!

Green River Distilling Co. will be in house giving away swag, answering all of your questions so come by and try this tasty bourbon!

Willie G will be here providing LIVE MUSIC! If you missed him last time here's your chance!

Don't forget to wear your Duggers T-Shirt for extra giveaways & specials!

For more information call 270.245.6016 or on Facebook: Duggers Bar