Cheers & Beers- Here's to 2 YEARS!! at Duggers Bar

Cheers & Beers- Here's to 2 YEARS!!
Duggers Bar & Grill 11 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join Duggers as they celebrate being open 2 years with their official Ribbon Cutting at 5 pm!
Green River Distilling Co. will be in house giving away swag, answering all of your questions so come by and try this tasty bourbon!
Willie G will be here providing LIVE MUSIC! If you missed him last time here's your chance!
Don't forget to wear your Duggers T-Shirt for extra giveaways & specials!
For more information call 270.245.6016 or on Facebook: Duggers Bar