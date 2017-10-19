Cheers on the Pier

to Google Calendar - Cheers on the Pier - 2017-10-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cheers on the Pier - 2017-10-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cheers on the Pier - 2017-10-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Cheers on the Pier - 2017-10-19 15:00:00

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Cheers on the Pier

A new event, Cheers on the Pier, will be from 3pm – 7pm and will feature over 30 breweries, 75 plus craft beers, local wines, bourbon, and live music from Fat Box on the Rhinegeist Stage. General Admission tickets are $35.  Designated Driver (no alcohol sampling) tickets are $10.  General admission tickets include admission, Souvenir Glass, and One Craft Beer Flight Card valid for up to 40 Mini Brews plus a pour from O.Z. Tyler Distillery in a souvenir shot glass and a mini O.Z. Rosie featured Cocktail.  Also includes two tickets for tapas at the Kentucky Legendary Tasting Bar.  Event will be held rain or shine. 

For more information visit cheersonthepier.com.

Info
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
to Google Calendar - Cheers on the Pier - 2017-10-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cheers on the Pier - 2017-10-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cheers on the Pier - 2017-10-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Cheers on the Pier - 2017-10-19 15:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Submit Yours