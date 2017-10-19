Cheers on the Pier

A new event, Cheers on the Pier, will be from 3pm – 7pm and will feature over 30 breweries, 75 plus craft beers, local wines, bourbon, and live music from Fat Box on the Rhinegeist Stage. General Admission tickets are $35. Designated Driver (no alcohol sampling) tickets are $10. General admission tickets include admission, Souvenir Glass, and One Craft Beer Flight Card valid for up to 40 Mini Brews plus a pour from O.Z. Tyler Distillery in a souvenir shot glass and a mini O.Z. Rosie featured Cocktail. Also includes two tickets for tapas at the Kentucky Legendary Tasting Bar. Event will be held rain or shine.

For more information visit cheersonthepier.com.