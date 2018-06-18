Chef Bartending Battle at Red Herring

You love their food, but how good are local chefs Michael Crouch and Jacob Coronado at mixing drinks? Be the judge Monday, June 18 when Red Herring Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen, 1757 Frankfort Ave, hosts Crouch for the first Chef Bartending Battle. From 8 p.m. until midnight, guests are invited to put Crouch and Coronado’s cocktail skills to the test. Order anything from a simple old fashioned to a more complex whiskey sour, then vote for who makes it best by adding a donation to the corresponding chef’s bucket. The chef who earns the most money wins. All money donated will go to My Dog Eats First.

About Red Herring:

Red Herring, 1757 Frankfort Ave., is the place to go for everything from coffee to cocktails to locally-sourced, scratch-made meals in Louisville. Award-winning bar manager Clay Livingston’s menu features 100 classic mixed drinks, original recipes, wine and regional craft beers. Chef Jacob Coronado cooks up scratch-made brunch, lunch and dinner options that pair perfectly with any drink. Popular bites include “Southern calamari,” better known as crispy chicken skins, and The Burger with pimento cheese on a house-made ketchup bun. Located in the historic Hilltop Theater, Red Herring is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information visit RedHerringLou.com