Chef Edward Lee

Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch 175 Iron Skillet Court, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104

Chef Edward Lee

Chef Edward Lee who has competed on Top Chef, will be at the Bob Kirby Library Branch on March 12, 2019 at 6pm. He is the chef/owner of 610 Magnolia, MilkWood and Whiskey Dry in Louisville, KY and the culinary director for Succotash in National Harbor, Maryland and Penn Quarter, DC. He has received multiple finalist nominations for the James Beard Foundation Awards Best Chef: Southeast. He appears frequently in print and television. He has been nominated for a daytime Emmy for his role as host of the Emmy-winning series, Mind of a Chef on PBS. Most recently, he has hosted and co-produced a feature documentary called Fermented.

Lee is the author of Smoke & Pickles: Recipes and Stories from a New Southern Kitchen and Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting Pot Cuisine.

Free!

For more information call (270) 781-4882  or visit warrenpl.org

View Map
