Cherry Poppin’ Daddies and Davina and the Vagabonds at The Grand Theatre
to
Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
×
Cherry Poppin’ Daddies and Davina and the Vagabonds at The Grand Theatre
Penning elegant, lush, pitch perfect arrangements of much of the great American songbook, from Cole Porter to Frank Sinatra.
For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com
Info
Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Concerts & Live Music